5 Denver Broncos who badly needed a good training camp
- Second-year pass rusher
- WR who ended 2022 in the doghouse
- Which players that needed to step up are stepping up at camp?
3. The candidates for RB3
Alright, so let's cheat a little bit here and talk about three players at the same time.
The talk for the Denver Broncos this offseason at the running back position has been all over the map. Even as recently as this past weekend, there have been rumors of the Broncos being interested in Josh Jacobs should he become available. The reasoning for the high variance in opinions of what the team will do at the running back position is very understandable.
1. Sean Payton has stated this team is going to run the ball a lot.
2. Both Sean Payton and GM George Paton share a philosophy of investing in running backs (both in the NFL Draft and financially).
3. This offseason featured a ton of talented backs in free agency and the NFL Draft.
4. There was some question about Javonte Williams' potential availability.
The Broncos ultimately made a rather mild move, all things considered, by signing Samaje Perine. Perine will play a key role in the offense this coming season, and Williams has answered questions about his knee by being basically a full participant in training camp other than the team monitoring him on certain (planned) days.
Without a major addition up to this point, including the Broncos passing on every back in the 2023 NFL Draft, three players really needed to step up in training camp and they are the three guys competing for the RB3 position: Tony Jones Jr., Tyler Badie, and Jaleel McLaughlin.
The majority of the training camp headlines have been dominated by Badie and McLaughlin up to this point, but Jones has been making some waves in recent days. These three players are gearing up for an absolutely epic battle during the preseason games and the fact that they have all performed well throughout the course of training camp bodes really well for that particular position battle.