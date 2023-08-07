5 Denver Broncos who badly needed a good training camp
2. Nik Bonitto, edge/outside linebacker
Not everyone shares the same level of expectations for players going into training camp, but I thought that Nik Bonitto might be in danger of losing his roster spot at the beginning of training camp. If Bonitto didn't have a strong training camp, I thought there was a possibility the Broncos would just move on from him.
Bonitto didn't play a ton as a rookie. They went out and signed Frank Clark right at the end of OTAs. The edge position group is relatively deep at least with some intriguing players. The injury status of Baron Browning certainly made cutting Bonitto outright less likely, but I wasn't sold that the Broncos were going to keep him or just throw him into the rotation without a good training camp.
And Bonitto has had a great training camp so far. He's consistently popping up in daily updates, putting pressure on the quarterbacks and showing off that explosiveness off the edge.
Bonitto was a second-round pick in 2022 for the Broncos. Despite being picked 64th overall, people are going to heap expectations on a guy who carries the second-round label and Bonitto certainly didn't meet or exceed expectations in 2022 as a rookie. Now, entering year two, he kind of gets a clean slate. His having a big training camp is outstanding news for the Broncos' defense, which struggled badly with injuries last season (and frankly, the last handful of seasons).