5 Denver Broncos roster bubble players on offense before camp

Luke Wattenberg was drafted with pick 171 of round 5 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.57 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 24 out of 534 OC from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/vqzNnFEla3 #RAS #Broncos pic.twitter.com/5cP5u3Z2gx