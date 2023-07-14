5 Denver Broncos roster bubble players on offense before camp
- Wide receiver position battle heating up
- Tight end on the cusp?
- A sleeper on the offensive line
2. Albert Okwuegbunam, tight end
There's only so much more that can be said about Albert Okwuegbunam at this point. Now entering his fourth season, we're barely a year removed from the Denver Broncos official Twitter account anointing Okwuegbunam the team's top tight end after the Russell Wilson trade sent Noah Fant to the Seahawks.
Now, Albert O. is on the roster bubble. Hopefully, the new coaching staff will see not only his potential but his overall abilities, and actually get him involved in the offense. But there is a chance we won't see Okwuegbunam in Denver beyond the preseason.
He has size, big-play ability, and the potential to be a major impact player in the passing game. Before he was let go, Vic Fangio had also highlighted Okwuegbunam's improvements in the blocking game. The coaching staff led by Nathaniel Hackett obviously didn't like Okwuegbunam, for whatever reason, and they essentially wasted his entire third season in the NFL. Their handling of him last year has landed him squarely on the roster bubble heading into training camp.
Personally, I hope Okwuegbunam makes it. As dynamic as Greg Dulcich is in the passing game, I think with Okwuegbunam, you have a chance to really give defenses fits at this position. The question for him will be whether or not someone like Adam Trautman is appreciably better in the blocking game and more consistent with his hands in the passing game. Is there only one spot between Okweugbunam and Trautman?
We're fixin' to find out.