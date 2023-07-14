5 Denver Broncos roster bubble players on offense before camp
- Wide receiver position battle heating up
- Tight end on the cusp?
- A sleeper on the offensive line
Denver Broncos training camp is just a couple of weeks away, and with the team preparing for its first camp under new head coach Sean Payton, what can we expect in terms of some players who are on the roster bubble? What does it even mean to be on the roster bubble?
If you're on the roster bubble, it means that you have the talent to be on the team, but your role or even spot on the roster is going to be determined by how the next 5-6 weeks go. There are a lot of players on both sides of the ball who qualify as being on the roster bubble, but there are a few players who are particularly interesting as we approach training camp.
Let's take a look at five Denver Broncos players on offense who find themselves on the cusp of potentially making significant contributions to the team or potentially hitting the waiver wire.
5 Denver Broncos players on the roster bubble: Offense
1. Jalen Virgil, wide receiver
The Denver Broncos added Jalen Virgil in 2022 as one of their highest-priority undrafted free agents. He was prolific as a receiver and return man at Appalachian State and showed elite athletic ability in the pre-draft process, running a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash and posting elite numbers in the explosiveness category as well. He graded a 9.16 overall on the RAS (Relative Athletic Score) scale.
Athleticism alone can't earn you a roster spot in the NFL. There are a lot of good athletes who can't cut it on the field, but Virgil made the 53-man roster and contributed in nine games as a rookie. In those nine games, Virgil was only targeted five times in the passing game but caught two passes for 75 yards, including this 66-yard touchdown against the Titans...
Virgil's explosion onto the scene caused quite a stir amongst Broncos Country, mainly because people were wondering why it took until midway through the season to get the guy some playing time. Especially after we'd seen some explosive plays like that in the preseason, his lack of involvement was frustrating.
But it might not be the explosive play against Tennessee that will play most heavily into Jalen Virgil's roster chances. It could end up being the fact that he played a whopping 111 special teams snaps in nine games. Those 111 special teams snaps represented just 23 percent of the team's special teams snaps in total, but if Virgil had been active every game of the season, playing over 200 special teams snaps would have landed him in the top 10 of the entire roster.
Virgil showing some nice things as a gunner on special teams and also adding value as a return man could be huge for his ultimate roster chances.