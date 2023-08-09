5 Denver Broncos players to keep an eye on in preseason Week 2
- Denver Broncos taking on the Arizona Cardinals on Friday night
- Which players have the most at stake?
- Huge opportunity for RBs, WRs, pass rushers
5. Backup offensive linemen
Although the playmakers will get the headlines, one primary area of focus for the Denver Broncos in the preseason is going to be the offensive line. Specifically, we need to keep an eye on the depth of this team on the offensive line.
The Broncos' offensive line, just like every other position group on this roster, has been tested in its depth for the majority of the last handful of years. We're already seeing it unfold in a handful of ways with Garett Bolles getting some planned days off coming off of injury and Mike McGlinchey missing the first few days of camp due to a personal matter as well as now missing a couple of weeks because of injury.
The backup tackles right now are Cam Fleming and Isaiah Prince, and those two guys playing well in the preseason will be crucial to not only helping everyone sleep at night but also helping the Broncos get a truly clean evaluation of everyone else offensively.
And it's not just the backup tackles that will be in focus. The interior offensive line depth is going to be worth watching as well. The Broncos currently project to have arguably the best guard duo in the league in Ben Powers and Quinn Meinerz, but what happens (or who steps up) if one of those guys goes down?
We'll see how far along these players have come under the coaching of Zach Strief and which players the Broncos will be able to rely on.