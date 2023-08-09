5 Denver Broncos players to keep an eye on in preseason Week 2
- Denver Broncos taking on the Arizona Cardinals on Friday night
- Which players have the most at stake?
- Huge opportunity for RBs, WRs, pass rushers
4. Marquez Callaway, wide receiver (no. 11)
At this point, are we keeping an eye on the last guy standing at the wide receiver position? Tim Patrick is done for the year. KJ Hamler was waived due to a heart condition keeping him out for the entire preseason. Brandon Johnson recently went down with an ankle injury that could cause him to miss a couple of weeks.
Let's take a head count of which guys are still left that could be worth watching in the preseason, shall we?
All kidding aside, former Saints receiver Marquez Callaway has a chance to really establish himself as arguably the WR3 for this team with a strong preseason performance. Callaway's experience in Sean Payton's offense certainly raises the level of expectation from the outside looking in. He hasn't been making major headlines coming out of training camp, but it does sound like he's been doing a solid job out there.
Callaway had a pretty big season with the Saints in 2021 as the primary relief player without Michael Thomas in the lineup. His mini breakout that year was followed by a disappointing year in 2022 in which he was not utilized nearly as much by the Saints as when Sean Payton was the head coach.
Callaway is still young, and his precedence of production with the Saints means people will be expecting him to crush it in the preseason.