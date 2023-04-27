5 Denver Broncos 2023 NFL Draft predictions: Finding value
3. The team will go after a tight end relatively high
One of the best position groups in the entire 2023 NFL Draft is the tight end group. There could be two or three selected in the first round, and I think after that, it's a free-for-all at the position. The Broncos did draft Greg Dulcich in round three last year, and they obviously still like him, but Sean Payton's offense is going to necessitate a true three-down threat at the position.
Greg Dulcich is going to make his most significant contributions to the team as a receiver while there's no guarantee that Albert Okwuegbunam will even make this team. Chris Manhertz is a blocking specialist who offers just about nothing as a receiver, so the Broncos may feel like they can get a guy in this draft at tight end a round later than they should because of the depth at that position group.
Given the emphasis on running the ball, I wouldn't be shocked if tight end was the team's top pick overall.
4. No wide receivers will be traded
After filling up the months of March and April with speculation, I don't think we're going to see any Denver Broncos wide receivers traded. Specifically, we're talking about Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Now, this is based a lot on what has been stated publicly by both Sean Payton and George Paton, of course, but it's also based on local and national reporters.
Nobody seems to think that a receiver trade is happening for Denver at this point. It feels like the ship has sailed. The Broncos do have a firm asking price of a 1st-round pick on Jerry Jeudy and a 2nd-round pick on Courtland Sutton. A possibility exists that they will end up receiving that from someone, but it just doesn't feel like it's going to go down at this point.
I don't think we'll be in the clear on this until the first two rounds of the draft are over, but as of right now, I don't see a wide receiver trade happening.