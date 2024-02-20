5 Courtland Sutton landing spots if Broncos trade star receiver
Where could Courtland Sutton land if he's traded in 2024?
4. Tennessee Titans
You've got a young quarterback, and if you want him to succeed, you've got to surround him with some good players. We saw how important it was this past season for the Titans to have DeAndre Hopkins, even in a year where they didn't make the playoffs. His veteran presence helped them get a much better look at Will Levis over the long haul of the season.
With how well they might be able to pair up together, I could see the Titans being interested in a trade for Sutton. Especially with Brian Callahan now the head coach there in Tennessee, he knows the value of receivers and he's specifically had success in his coaching career with bigger guys like Sutton. You can go back to his time in Denver with the likes of Demaryius Thomas and Eric Decker, then to his time in Cincinnati with Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.
The 6-foot-4 Sutton would be a great fit for the rookie head coach.
5. New. England Patriots
Speaking of rookie head coaches, it's still odd to think about the New England Patriots without Bill Belichick on the sideline. Jerod Mayo has hired Alex Van Pelt to coach up his offense, and the Patriots are in desperate need of an infusion of talent.
It might have to come via the NFL Draft because of bad contracts given to DeVante Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster, but Sutton to New England would be a dream for whatever rookie QB that team drafts.