5 Courtland Sutton landing spots if Broncos trade star receiver
Where could Courtland Sutton land if he's traded in 2024?
2. Cleveland Browns
David Njoku has really stepped up for the Cleveland Browns in recent years as a viable secondary option in the passing game alongside Amari Cooper, but I can't help but think the Browns will be in the market for receiver help yet again this offseason.
Cleveland tried to trade for Elijah Moore with the Jets last offseason, but Moore wasn't good in his first year with the team despite getting a high volume of targets and usage in the offense, especially early in the year. Courtland Sutton would give them another big play option for Deshaun Watson to throw to. The Browns are obviously all-in on Watson with his fully guaranteed contract and they can't pinch pennies at a time like this. They won't be getting a better receiver in the third round of the NFL Draft this year than Courtland Sutton.
3. Baltimore Ravens
Our third straight AFC North team to open up this list, the Baltimore Ravens could make a lot of sense for Courtland Sutton this coming offseason. The Ravens have multiple first-round players on their roster right now at receiver in Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers. They traded a former first-round investment -- Marquise Brown -- and have clearly been looking for help at this position (desperately) for quite some time.
Baltimore is slated to lose Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency, and I don't know if Beckham's services will be wanted back in Baltimore next year. With his ability to win contested catch situations and help as a blocker in the running game, Sutton could be the perfect fit for Baltimore for the price of a mid-round pick. It's a no-brainer for them.