5 CB prospects to watch for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft
Prospect No. 5: Clark Phillips lll, Utah
Clark Phillips lll is such a fan player to watch and will have Broncos fans jumping up and down if Paton makes this selection. Phillips lll is the definition of a ball-hawk player and has many other admirable traits to pair with it.
In his 2022 season, he recorded 24 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 6 interceptions (2 returned for TDs), 6 passes defended, and won Pac-12 DPOY. Phillips lll also reeled in 2 interceptions (1 returned for a TD) along with 13 passes defended in 2021.
The 2022 Unanimous All-American does so many things well and it starts with his high football IQ. He understands the game through the ins and outs and is incredible at reading quarterbacks eyes while simultaneously being able to remain sticky in coverage. Phillips lll also showcases excellent change of direction, route recognition, footwork, and playmaking ability on the ball.
While some analysts have criticized his small frame and limited athleticism, it hasn't seemed to negate his play much at all during games and shouldn't be a huge concern in the NFL besides maybe jump balls in the endzone.
Clark Phillips lll is going to be a STUD in the NFL and if the Broncos are able to select him in the 3rd round, they'll be adding a smart, fluid, and elite shutdown corner that would give WRs problems for years to come.