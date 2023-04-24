5 CB prospects to watch for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, nephew of Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson, is one of the more exciting prospects at the CB position simply due to his quickness and play-making ability.
He ran a 4.41 second 40-yard dash time at the combine and shows plenty more forms of speed than just straight line speed on tape. Excellent closing speed on comeback routes, twitchy short area quickness, downfield speed, he's got it all.
In 2022, Hodges-Tomlinson started 15 games and racked up 50 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 15 passes defended, and allowed just a 38.9 quarterback rating when targeted. In only 7 games in 2020, he had 13 passes defended and allowed a mere 59.2 quarterback rating. Elite coverage.
Hodges-Tomlinson's change of direction, route recognition, tackling ability at just 5 foot 8 inches and 178 pounds is quite remarkable but ultimately his size will be the only reason his draft stock decreases at all.
If the Broncos are able to get their hands on Hodges-Tomlinson in the 3rd round, they'll be adding a very tough and gritty player that will bring elite ball skills to Vance Joseph's defense.