5 CB prospects to watch for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft
Prospect No. 2: Garrett Williams, Syracuse
Garett Williams is a very solid prospect who seems to play with a lot more length than his size suggests. The Broncos have already expressed interest in the 21-year-old as they held a top-30 visit with him a few weeks ago, per 9News' Mike Klis.
Williams is a very physical player who shows no fear to make hard-hitting tackles at the line of scrimmage. He shows exceptional ball tracking downfield and has great athleticism high pointing balls to bat them away.
In his 3 years at Syracuse, Williams recorded 152 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, and 21 passes defended. However, he allowed a disappointing average 97.8 quarterback rating during those 3 seasons which have ultimately raised concerns regarding his coverage ability. Often, he showed poor footwork and bad hip usage which led to allowed receptions more often than not. Not to mention, Williams also tore his ACL his junior season before declaring for the draft, so there are concerns on the table aside from the like-able traits he possesses.
However, there still remains loads of potential for Williams considering he has some of the best hands at his position in this class and has showcased exceptional ball skills when targeted.
While Williams has very appreciable physicality, confidence, and impact in the run game, there will need to be significant improvement made in his coverage ability. Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker would certainly be a great fit for Williams early in his career and can help cement himself as a second string corner in the NFL as long as he continues to build off of his strengths.