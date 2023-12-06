5 Broncos whose stock is soaring amidst stunning playoff run
The Denver Broncos are fresh off of a heartbreaking defeat against the Houston Texans, but what the team has done over the last two months is nothing short of incredible. The Broncos were 1-5 early this season and had suffered one of the most embarrassing losses in franchise history. Over the last two months, they've gone on a five-game winning streak and have seemingly built themselves at least somewhat of a margin for error.
The Broncos just lost to the Texans on the road by five points in a game in which there were a number of really bad calls (and non-calls) by the officiating crew, the Broncos punted on six of their first seven possessions, and they threw three interceptions in the second half. To think that this team was in a goal-to-go situation in the final minute of the game was miraculous in and of itself, but it also just shows that this Broncos team is playing really well in a number of areas right now.
And a handful of players, in particular, have been absolutely key in this team's recent playoff run. There are some coaches included in there as well. Let's take a look at five who are deserving of some credit.
1. Ja'Quan McMillian, cornerback
The Broncos are probably kicking themselves for not inserting Ja'Quan McMillian into the lineup sooner than they did. He performed extremely well late last season against the Chargers, but for whatever reason, the team didn't have him first in line to replace the injured K'Waun Williams in the slot when the opportunity arose.
The Broncos replaced a struggling Essang Bassey with McMillian earlier this season, and he's been incredible in that slot role. He's got three passes defensed, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two fumbles recovered. He forced a game-altering fumble against CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans, but the Broncos were unfortunately unable to recover it.
McMillian's emergence has been key to the Denver Broncos getting into the playoff race.