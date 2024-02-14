5 Broncos who may not finish out their current deals with the team
The Denver Broncos salary cap crunch might force them to part with players who still have contract years left on their deal with the team.
3. DJ Jones, DT
Another dud of a free agent signing, DJ Jones is someone who I think gets cut this offseason. He signed a three-year deal with the Denver Broncos two offseasons ago and has just one more year left on his deal. Jones excels at stopping the run but doesn't really offer much as a pass-rushing threat on the inside.
He helped contribute to one of the worst run defenses in the NFL this year, and I am just not sure what the Broncos are paying him for at this point. With no guaranteed money left on his deal and cap savings of nearly $10 million in 2024, the Broncos would be fools to not cut Jones. The free agent defensive line market is pretty stacked, so Denver could easily fill the void left by Jones.
4. Garett Bolles, LT
Garett Bolles also has just one more year left on his deal and is also aging into his 30s. Bolles had another strong season in 2023 but is the oldest player on the Denver Broncos starting OL. Denver also has massive contracts with Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey. Furthermore, stud right guard Quinn Meinerz is eligible for an extension this offseason, and center Lloyd Cushenberry is a free agent.
The Broncos might be in a situation where someone ends up being the odd man out, and Bolles could be that guy. The team should be able to trade a top-12 left tackle. Doing so would save them $16 million on their 2024 cap. They'd have to eat $4 million in dead money, but that is not a big charge.
Garett Bolles has been the Broncos starting left tackle since 2017 and went from "Garett Holds" to being a beloved player by the team and fanbase.