5 Broncos who have made themselves a lot of money in 2023
5. Courtland Sutton, WR
There's no question that Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is having one of the best seasons of his NFL career. Statistically speaking, Sutton has a chance to break 1,000 yards this season, and with just 560 yards receiving and 50.9 receiving yards per game, you might be wondering how he could possibly be having one of the best seasons of his NFL career.
Back in 2019, Sutton made his first and only Pro Bowl. he caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards, and had a QB rating when targeted of 97.2 Those are very solid numbers and that 2019 campaign was considered a true breakout for Sutton where he earned the label of "QB proof" as he caught passes from all of Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen, and Drew Lock.
The next handful of seasons were tough for Sutton. He tore his ACL in 2020, and his production dipped in 2021 and 2022 as the Broncos once again had issues at quarterback and offensive coordinator.
But in 2023, Sutton's efficiency has leaped even above where he was in 2019 when he was considered "QB proof". He has a QB rating when targeted this season of 128.3. Think about the difference between that and the 97.2 QB rating when targeted in his Pro Bowl season of 2019...
Sutton is balling, and his guaranteed money is running out. With salary cap hits over $17 million in both 2024 and 2025, the Broncos could approach Sutton about an extension or a restructure, which would get his cap hits for the next two years down but also perhaps put some well-deserved cash in his pocket after a second "breakout" season.