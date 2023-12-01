5 Broncos who have made themselves a lot of money in 2023
Which Broncos players have made a lot of money in 2023?
4. Fabian Moreau, cornerback
The Denver Broncos picked up Fabian Moreau as somewhat of a "break in case of emergency" move when Riley Moss went down at training camp with a core muscle injury.
Moreau has plenty of playing experience with Washington, Atlanta, and New York. He's been a starter now on four different teams, including with the Denver Broncos, and he might be in line for his biggest pay day yet in 2024.
As a member of the Broncos, Moreau has allowed a completion rate into his coverage of just 57.1 percent, and a QB rating into his coverage of just 67.1. Those numbers would be his personal best in four years, and the best in his NFL career as a regular starter.
Pro Football Reference credits Moreau for 0 touchdowns allowed this season, and he's added an interception along with four passes defensed this year.
Perhaps the cornerback-needy Broncos can convince Moreau to come back to Denver and play for them again next year at a reasonable price. But don't be shocked if he goes out in free agency and gets upwards of $6 million or more on a deal for 2024.