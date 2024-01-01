5 Broncos who could be playing final game with the team vs. Raiders
Who could be playing their last game with the Denver Broncos in Week 18?
By Amir Farrell
4. LB Josey Jewell
Despite the Broncos deciding to retain him at the trade deadline on Halloween rather than trading him before his contract expires, veteran linebacker Josey Jewell could be on his way out as well. The sixth-year Broncos defender has totaled 99 tackles, two sacks, three passes defended, and two forced fumbles in 15 games this season. With third-round rookie Drew Sanders switching to outside linebacker midseason, it would be most logical for the front office to re-sign Jewell given how well he has played this season. However, anything is on the table, and as previously stated, the Broncos may prefer to get younger on the defensive side of the ball.
5. C Lloyd Cushenberry
Despite having a fantastic season in 2023, this could be a situation that gets tricky regarding Denver's cap situation. They have already invested loads of money into their offensive line with the additions of guard Ben Powers and tackle Mike McGlinchey making it less likely Cushenberry will return. Not to mention, the Broncos will have to pay their outstanding guard Quinn Meinerz at some point in either 2024 or 2025.
The decision on Garett Bolles' future in Denver will likely impact whether or not Cushenberry will receive a second contract however, both returning seems close to impossible given the fact that Cushenberry's estimated market value sits roughly in between $7M and $14M. The Broncos would lose an incredible center who has played some of the best football at his position in the entire NFL but Broncos offensive line coach Zach Strief is well capable of replicating most of that success out of either Luke Wattenberg or Alex Forsyth in 2024.