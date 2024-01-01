5 Broncos who could be playing final game with the team vs. Raiders
Who could be playing their last game with the Denver Broncos in Week 18?
By Amir Farrell
2. WR Jerry Jeudy
Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy seems to have the highest chance of playing his last career game in the orange and blue on Sunday. The former first-round pick has simply not lived up to expectations whether that be caused by a lack of opportunities and/or failure to capitalize off of them. Scheduled to make just $13M in 2024, the Broncos would technically not save any money by releasing Jeudy therefore, a trade would be the most logical outcome for this scenario if head coach Sean Payton feels it is the best way to move forward.
The next starting quarterback's playstyle will likely determine whether or not Jeudy will remain in Denver for the final year of his contract however, the decision will heavily factor in Jeudy's overall play in 2023 and his existing potential. Week 18 in Las Vegas could be his last audition for 2024 regarding his future in Denver.
3. NT Mike Purcell
After spending the last five seasons in Denver, veteran defensive lineman Mike Purcell could be saying goodbye after Sunday's season finale. Recording just 22 tackles this season and not registering a single tackle for loss or sack, Purcell has not made much of an impact on Denver's defense however, has not necessarily been a liability. He has been a lone strength in Denver's run defense for years now and does a lot of things that don't always show up on the stat sheet.
Scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March, Purcell will likely hit the open market looking for a new home as the Broncos aim to rebuild their defensive line. Purcell is turning 33 years old in April and the Broncos simply need to get younger on the defensive side of the ball.