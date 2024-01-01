5 Broncos who could be playing final game with the team vs. Raiders
By Amir Farrell
As the 2023-24 Denver Broncos season comes to an end, it may be the last game in Week 18 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders for several players who could potentially part ways with the team. With the Broncos officially eliminated from playoff contention, the front office will look to add new pieces and rebuild certain position groups on the roster to reload for a better shot at the postseason in 2024.
5 Broncos who could play their last game with the team in Week 18:
1. T Garett Bolles
Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles, who has had a good season, could be on his way out this offseason. With the Broncos dealing with a variety of issues regarding their 2024 cap space, the team may need to ship off quite a few pieces in order to smooth the process of releasing quarterback Russell Wilson. Regardless if the Broncos opt to use a post-June 1 designation or straight-up cut Wilson before the fifth day of the new league year in March, the front office is still going to have to eat a $85M dead cap hit.
At the very least, the Broncos will have to eat $35.4M in dead cap this offseason with the expectation of Wilson being cut with a post-June 1 designation therefore, moving on from Bolles seems to be a realistic scenario. Bolles is scheduled to make $16M in base salary in the final year of his contract in 2024 and will contribute a $20M cap hit. If the Broncos were to cut ties with their veteran tackle, they would save $16M in cap space. After seven years with the team, Bolles could find himself in a new home.