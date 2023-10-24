5 Broncos who are off limits at the trade deadline
Which Denver Broncos players should not be available at the NFL trade deadline?
5. Any of their young EDGE players
If I was running the Denver Broncos right now, I definitely wouldn't be considering trades right now for the young players they've got off the edge. Again, I'm not saying anything about passing up 1st-round picks for these guys, but I'm talking about what they could be offered realistically. Realistically speaking, the Broncos need to keep their young EDGE players right now, especially after trading Randy Gregory to the 49ers and cutting veteran Frank Clark.
Nik Bonitto leads the Broncos this season with nine tackles for loss. He's also added nine QB hits and leads the team with 5.5 sacks through seven games so far.
Jonathon Cooper has six QB hits, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and 4.0 sacks (2nd on the team). Both Cooper and Bonitto have played extremely well this season all things considered.
Now, you add Baron Browning into the mix...
I really like the talent the Broncos have at the EDGE position, and you can add Ronnie Perkins into that group at this point as well. Perkins has played in three straight games for the Broncos and had a pair of tackles for loss against the Packers. He's also been putting some pressure on the QB when he's in obvious pass rush situations, including some really great reps against the Chiefs a couple of weeks ago.
This is an area of the roster the Broncos really need to continue pouring into.