5 Broncos who are off limits at the trade deadline
4. Javonte Williams, RB
It feels like just about every player on the Denver Broncos roster has been thrown out there in trade talks at this point, whether by the fans or teams that are winning a lot more games that want to pick players off of the Broncos' roster at a discounted price.
Of course, running back Javonte Williams has popped up from fans of teams who need help at the running back position, and it makes sense. He's a talented young player who is on the third year of his rookie contract. You could get a lot of good football for a good price from Javonte Williams.
And Williams has been playing very well as of late. He's got 63 carries for 272 yards so far this season, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Over the last two games, he's carried the ball 25 times for 134 yards and really appears to be getting things going. He looks fresh, explosive, and much more decisive than I think we saw in his first couple of NFL seasons.
Where Williams is really seeing breakthrough is at the line of scrimmage. In his rookie season, it felt like most of Williams's best runs were created after contact at the line of scrimmage, or even behind it. This year, there are actual holes to run through. Go figure.
Williams is seeing cutback lanes, which was an area he really needed to grow. People knocked him for his lack of vision, but it seems like he's doing a much better job in that regard. I think the Broncos need to continue to build this running game they've gotten going in recent weeks and not even think about trading him away.