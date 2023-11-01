5 Broncos still on thin ice after surviving trade deadline
Which Denver Broncos players are still on thin ice, even after surviving the trade deadline?
5. Any receivers taking snaps from Marvin Mims
I don't think you need to be worried about guys like Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy here, but any other receiver that poses a threat to take snaps from Marvin Mims after the trade deadline should be considered on the thinnest of ice.
There will still be a role for guys like Lil'Jordan Humphrey, even practice squad players like Tre'Quan Smith, but I think their roles are going to be significantly diminished by comparison to what we'll see in the second half of the season from Marvin Mims.
I don't have a bug in the Denver Broncos' meeting room, by any means. This is just a hunch. But my hunch tells me that Marvin Mims is in line for a significantly more expanded role in the second half of the season, and that would include limiting the roles of the aforementioned players as well as likely Brandon Johnson when he returns from injury.
Marvin Mims has been one of the most effective downfield threats in the NFL this season...when he's actually getting targeted. The Broncos simply haven't gotten him the ball enough, and that's been a shame to witness. They've tried manufacturing ways to get him the ball, but unfortunately, they've tried doing that going East and West instead of getting him downfield in the vertical passing game.
I don't know how much longer you can tolerate the ineffectiveness in the passing game at the receiver position while Marvin Mims rots on the sideline or is wasted as a decoy.