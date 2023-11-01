5 Broncos still on thin ice after surviving trade deadline
Which Denver Broncos players are still on thin ice, even after surviving the trade deadline?
3. Damarri Mathis, CB
I think Damarri Mathis's potential to be a starter with the Denver Broncos is very much on thin ice after the NFL trade deadline. The Broncos didn't go out and make any deals for cornerbacks at the deadline, which was expected, but every day that passes is another day closer to Riley Moss potentially being ready for increased reps and action in the defense.
As of the Green Bay game, Damarri Mathis had already been demoted in favor of veteran Fabian Moreau. Moreau has actually come in and done quite a nice job, but Mathis didn't even get the first dibs at the nickel spot after moving from the outside. That job now belongs to Ja'Quan McMillian, who played arguably the game of his life against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Mathis saw action in the Dime defensive package for the Broncos against the Chiefs, and time is definitely ticking for him to rebound from a horrendous start to the season. Any more mishaps could end up leading to the Broncos giving his limited reps to rookie Riley Moss, who is going to need to play sooner rather than later.
Early on in the season, it felt like every play that was going toward Damarri Mathis was resulting in a big play for the opposition. He's allowed over 75 percent of the throws into his coverage to be completed. It's just hard to see how Mathis can rebound this season unless there's an injury that forces him back into the lineup.
He's on the thinnest of thin ice.