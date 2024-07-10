5 Broncos players whose stock is soaring before training camp
4. Ja'Quan McMillian, cornerback
The Broncos are going to be looking for someone to take over the starting outside cornerback job opposite Pat Surtain II in 2024, and at this point, most people have assumed that it's going to be one of Riley Moss, Levi Wallace, or Damarri Mathis.
But what if Ja'Quan McMillian ends up being the best outside option?
It's a possibility as training camp approaches for the Broncos in 2024. McMillian had a breakout year from the slot in 2023 and was an outstanding in-season "addition" for the Broncos after Essang Bassey was benched and cut. McMillian made plays all over the field and despite his lack of ideal size, he has elite ball skills. He might be starting and playing on the outside for the Broncos after an impressive OTAs.
5. PJ Locke, safety
The Broncos cut Justin Simmons this offseason, but re-signing PJ Locke was a priority for the team. Locke has been around since 2019 and finally has seen extended snaps defensively the last two seasons. He played more in 2023 than ever before in his career, racking up 53 tackles on 539 defensive snaps.
Sean Payton outlined just how crucial it was for the Broncos to bring Locke back this year:
"Last season, I think he began to create that vision for himself, to his credit. [He was] closer to the ball as a pressure player, also in coverage. [It is] great to see him out there healthy. I think he earned some of those snaps and the confidence level for him. He’s one of the players when I talk about, ‘You see confidence through demonstrated.’ He saw it and felt it and then we saw it. It’s pretty powerful. He’s smart and he’s tough. The first time I remember talking to him for a long time about his role was when we were on a plane to go to [former S] Justin [Simmons]’s father’s funeral and his grandmother’s funeral. [S] P.J. Locke was on that plane, and we had a long conversation about that. Those are snaps he’s earned, and he’s put himself in a good position."- Sean Payton
The Broncos are counting on Locke in a big way this season and he took up a bigger leadership role throughout the course of OTAs and minicamp.