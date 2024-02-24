5 Broncos players who need to be gone before 2024 season
There is no denying that these players need to be gone before the 2024 season begins.
2. Jarrett Stidham, QB
Jarrett Stidham is probably the favorite in the clubhouse to be the bridge QB in 2024 if the Broncos go that route. However, Denver can upgrade their QB2 stop for roughly the same price, I think. Stidham signed a two-year, $10 million deal last offseason, so he's got one more year left on his contract.
The Broncos can save $5 million by cutting him in 2024, and they could turn around and sign someone like Jameis Winston, who is significantly better than Stidham and someone who has played efficient football in Sean Payton's offense. Jacoby Brissett would be a much better option than Stidham as well.
Heck, guys like Gardner Minshew, Ryan Tannehill, and even Mac Jones would all be upgrades at that QB2 spot for the Denver Broncos. There really is no need at all to keep Stidham around in 2024.
3. Riley Dixon, P
The Denver Broncos can cut Riley Dixon in 2024 for nearly $2 million in savings and just $300,000 in dead money. Dixon was pretty average in 2023. He was nothing special, and the current punter free agent market is actually a bit strong. The Kansas City Chiefs recently signed the "Punt God" Matt Araiza, perhaps signaling they will let former All-Pro punter Tommy Townsend hit the open market.
Townsend is much better than Dixon, so there'd be an obvious upgrade opportunity. Denver really should have jumped on the chance to sign Araiza, but the Broncos don't really ever take fun, low-risk, high-reward chances on players.