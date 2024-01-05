5 Broncos players who need more reps in Week 18 season finale
Broncos need to see what they have at wide receiver
Young tight end deserves a longer look
Rookie safety needs to get some time on the field
JL Skinner, Safety
JL Skinner, chosen in the sixth round of this year's draft, has been protected from the practice squad (where he could be signed by other teams) on the active roster this season but he has been a healthy scratch for almost every game.
On the season, he has played on a total of just six special teams snaps.
However, the Broncos have placed Delarrin-Turner Yell on injured reserve after he reportedly tore his ACL last week. That leaves Justin Simmons and P.J. Locke as the only other safeties available for this game.
That means that Skinner should get some run by default, right? Well, hopefully, but the Broncos could still pull a player like Devon Key or Keidron Smith from the practice squad to play in the last game of the season and their hesitancy to use Skinner this season suggests that as a strong possibility.
But the Broncos need to give the role to Skinner in this game, even if it is just on special teams. He seemed like a draft steal when the Broncos got him in the sixth round as he had a third-round value from some analysts at one point before the draft. The team should get him out there to see what kind of potential he has as the safety position figures to be one of major need in 2024.