Predominantly Orange
5 Broncos players who need more reps in Week 18 season finale

Broncos need to see what they have at wide receiver

Young tight end deserves a longer look

Rookie safety needs to get some time on the field

By Travis Wakeman

Dec 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Johnson (89) makes a catch against the Patriots.
Dec 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Johnson (89) makes a catch against the Patriots. / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Lucas Krull, Denver Broncos
Dec 31, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Lucas Krull (85) runs through the Chargers defense. / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Krull, TE

The Broncos are going to need to make some changes at this position for sure in 2024 as there is just not enough firepower at tight end.

Adam Trautman has given the team what he can, but he's not a down-field receiving threat. Greg Dulcich has the capability of stretching the field, but he's been hurt for what seems like the majority of his young career.

The talent with Lucas Krull is raw, but it seems evident that it is there. Sean Payton likes the young tight end and has made an effort to get him on the active roster and he is slowly incorporating him into the game plan.

Krull has a good chance to be an impactful player for this team next season. Though he has only played on 13.1 percent of the team's offensive snaps this season, the finale would be a great time for him to catch his second career touchdown pass.

