5 Broncos players who need more reps in Week 18 season finale
Broncos need to see what they have at wide receiver
Young tight end deserves a longer look
Rookie safety needs to get some time on the field
Marvin Mims and Brandon Johnson, WRs
It does look as though Courtland Sutton is going to be able to return to action this week but the Broncos still need to give the second-tier wide receivers more opportunities to make plays.
Fans have been clamoring for that all season in the case of rookie Marvin Mims, who was recently named to the Pro Bowl roster as a return specialist. Brandon Johnson has made plays for the team this season in limited action as well.
The wide receiver group could look much different for the Broncos in 2024 and it is a group that needs to be closely evaluated. Mims and Johnson could both offer more than they have if given the chance to play a more prominent role.
Both of these guys could help Stidham get into a groove as well and he needs to take at least one deep shot to Mims on Sunday.