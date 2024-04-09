5 Broncos players that could be traded during 2024 NFL Draft
4. Pat Surtain II, cornerback
The idea of the Broncos trading away Pat Surtain II is unsettling, to say the least. Surtain has been so good for the Broncos through his first three NFL seasons, but the Broncos are about to reach a crucial juncture in his pro career. Surtain's 5th-year contract option must be picked up or declined by May. It's sort of a no-brainer for the Broncos to pick that option up, but are they planning on eventually making him the highest-paid corner in the game?
That's the dilemma they currently face. Surtain should be worth multiple first-round picks as we saw in the Jalen Ramsey trade between the Jaguars and Rams a couple of years back. And in that instance, Ramsey wanted to be traded and the Jags made it known they were willing to deal him. He was also older than PS2 at the time.
If the Broncos can get multiple first-round picks for Surtain, it might be worth consideration. Otherwise, teams hoping to get him at a discounted price can pound sand.
5. Baron Browning, EDGE
The Broncos don't have enough of a pass rush at present moment to think about having a surplus at the EDGE position, but with Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper both entering contract years, it'll be interesting to see how the Broncos move forward.
Are they possibly going to draft an EDGE player in the first round this year? Do they really want to open up snaps for Drew Sanders? If either of those are the case, then it wouldn't be shocking to see the Broncos try and get some value for Browning in a trade.