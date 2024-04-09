5 Broncos players that could be traded during 2024 NFL Draft
2. Courtland Sutton, WR
The Broncos already traded away Jerry Jeudy this offseason, but frankly, it's a little surprising at this point that Courtland Sutton remains on the roster given the direction the team has taken this offseason.
The Broncos could save around $10 million on the salary cap by trading Sutton, but they've held onto him after a career-best 10 touchdown catches in 2023. After bringing back Tim Patrick and signing free agent Josh Reynolds to a two-year deal, is it possible the Broncos are preparing the way for Sutton to be traded during the 2024 NFL Draft?
There should be interest around the league, but with two years remaining on his deal, the Broncos would be better off keeping Sutton than just giving him away for day three picks. The trade market has not been friendly to the teams trading away players this offseason, and the Broncos are right to hold out on Sutton's overall value. He's more valuable to the team and a young QB than a 5th-round pick.
3. Samaje Perine, RB
If the Broncos end up drafting a running back higher than people really expect, this is a possibility that must be acknowledged.
As valuable as Samaje Perine was last season as a pass-catching back, he didn't even reach 100 carries in the running game. The Broncos want to establish an identity on the ground as a team, and Perine might be worth a late-round flyer for some team. The Broncos might just be willing to flip him for a pick if they are able to secure a prospect they want at the position in this year's draft.