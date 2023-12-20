5 Broncos players on thin ice after embarrassing loss to Lions
Which Denver Broncos players should be on thin ice after the loss to Detroit?
2. Russell Wilson, QB
The Denver Broncos have dropped under 30 percent this year in terms of the percentage of throws that go for a first down. This is simply disgusting and unacceptable for a quarterback like Russell Wilson with a nearly $245 million price tag.
And it's largely the reason I don't think the Broncos can justify keeping Russell Wilson around for 2024. They need a more consistently successful passing game, and Wilson hasn't been able to help provide that. It's just the reality of the situation. You can only blame the offensive line so much.
3. Josey Jewell, LB
Missed tackles plagued the entire Broncos defense on Saturday (more on that later) but I think Josey Jewell was sort of victimized more than others in this game. Jewell was on the receiving end of an Iowa-on-Iowa crime when Sam LaPorta put a move on him in the open field and got into the end zone for a touchdown, but it was a tough game overall for Jewell.
The cherry on top of the terrible night from Jewell was when he got stiff-armed by the much smaller Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Not only did Jewell have a bad game on the field, but then he gave this quote after the game:
Jewell is just three games away (potentially) from being a free agent once again, and right now, he's skating on thin ice.