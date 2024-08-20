5 Broncos players on the roster bubble heading into preseason finale
5. Dondrea Tillman, EDGE
One of the Broncos’ most interesting pickups of the 2024 offseason has been former UFL defensive star Dondrea Tillman. Tillman was outstanding the last few years off the edge for the Birmingham Stallions and signed a deal with the Broncos this offseason. Surprisingly, the Broncos signed Tillman to a three-year contract.
Typically, when teams take flyers on guys like this from other professional leagues, you might see them sign one or two-year deals, but the Broncos made a more substantial investment in Tillman.
The contractual investment sort of leads me to believe that the Broncos want to keep Tillman on the 53, and he’s made an impression both off the edge and on special teams early in the preseason. Tillman came up with a strip-sack in the Broncos’ preseason opener against the Colts and had a nice tackle for loss against the Packers.
Tillman has gotten looks from other NFL teams through the last handful of years such as the Ravens and Steelers, but the timing might finally be right for him to make an impact for the Denver Broncos.
The reason he’s on the roster bubble is because the Broncos already have a very solidified top four off the edge. Jonathon Cooper, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, and stud rookie Jonah Elliss are all going to be factoring in the rotation, so a player like Tillman is going to have to make his presence felt in the final preseason game on special teams and off the edge.