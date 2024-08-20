5 Broncos players on the roster bubble heading into preseason finale
2. Tyler Badie, running back
It's going to be interesting to see what the Denver Broncos ultimately decide to do at the running back position after the preseason.
It feels more likely than not that Sean Payton will stick with what he’s traditionally done, which is keep four total backs on the roster including a fullback. That would leave out former Ravens 6th-round pick Tyler Badie, who has made seemingly one big play after another every opportunity he’s gotten since coming to Denver.
Badie has touchdowns in consecutive games for the Broncos to open up the preseason, one on a toss play to the left in the tight red zone and another on a screen from Zach Wilson against the Packers on Sunday night. He also had a big run taken away by a holding penalty earlier in that game against Green Bay.
When Badie is out there on the field, big plays seem to happen. The Broncos had him out there for the second-half kickoff return but he never got an opportunity to try and take one back. Badie has big-time speed and quickness, but we’re seeing his vision really come into play as he fights for a roster spot.
He’s a true “roster bubble” type of player because you feel like the team could go either way here. They could stick with what is expected, keeping Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Audric Estimé, or Badie could play so well against the Cardinals that the Broncos have no choice but to hoard a fourth running back on the roster.
And we’ve been seeing him get work on special teams, so that might not be out of the question.