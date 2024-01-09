5 bridge quarterback options for the Denver Broncos in 2024
Will Jarrett Stidham be the stopgap, bridge QB for the Broncos in 2024?
1. Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins is a free agent at the end of the season and might make the most sense for the Denver Broncos in 2024. I think Cousins is the perfect passer for a Sean Payton offense. Cousins is a pure pocket passer. He gets the ball out quickly, and he's insanely efficient. If he hadn't gotten hurt this year, the Vikings likely would have won double-digit games and clinched a playoff spot.
I mean my goodness, they won seven games while starting about 48 QBs this year. Cousins is also a passer who could play well as he ages into his late-30s. He doesn't rely on his legs and was actually on pace to have the most productive year of his career in 2023. He will be entering his age-36 season in 2024, and we've seen Sean Payton get the most efficient years of Drew Brees' career in his late-30s.
It might even be a bit of deja vu for Payton. Cousins would be no more than a two-year option for the Broncos. And Cousins has never signed a non-rookie contract longer than three seasons, so I do think he'd be open to a one or two-year deal. And while the Broncos actually have negative cap space right now, they can make quite a few moves to give themselves some breathing room to sign someone like Cousins, so the idea that they don't have cap space or money to spend is untrue, in my opinion.
I would not be surprised if the Broncos tried to sign Kirk Cousins in 2024.