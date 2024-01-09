5 bridge quarterback options for the Denver Broncos in 2024
Will Jarrett Stidham be the stopgap, bridge QB for the Broncos in 2024?
4. Jacoby Brissett
Jacoby Brissett could be a very strong option to be the bridge QB for the Denver Broncos in 2024. He has spent time with the Patriots, Colts, Dolphins, Browns, and and Commanders. In 79 total games, Brissett has thrown for 51 touchdowns against 23 interceptions. His career passer rating is 85.3. Brissett is about as good as you can get with a backup QB.
He's played a ton of football over his career and has shown efficiency during stretches of play. In the 2017 and 2019 seasons with the Colts, he started 30 games. He tossed 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in those games, so he can hold the load for a while. The idea with the bridge/stopgap QB is that, in many scenarios, eventually head to the bench to make way for the young QB.
You aren't asking Brissett to be a 17-game starter unless Sean Payton would want a redshirt a QB. You might be asking Brissett to start half the year, which is something he can definitely do.
3. Gardner Minshew
Man, I love Gardner Minshew. I do think he's made himself a bit of money this offseason and might want to take advantage of that. His current contract with the Colts is worth $3.5 million, and I think he could easily get double on the open market. Minshew has been a full-time starter this year and has played a ton of football in his career. He's someone who has proven to be perhaps the best backup QB in the NFL.
For the Colts this year, he played in all 17 games and started 13 of them. The Colts went 7-6 in those starts. He also played in nine games foe the Eagles and another 23 for the Jaguars. In 49 total games in the NFL, Minshew has thrown 59 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. His 17-game averages come out to be 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions per year.
He's a high-quality backup QB and might be another great option to be a bridge player for the Broncos in 2024. He also feels like someone who is extremely beloved by his teammates, and I think that is a huge bonus to him as a teammate.