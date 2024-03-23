5 biggest remaining Broncos needs after the first wave of free agency
The Denver Broncos still have severe holes on the roster, it's difficult to narrow it down to just five.
Quarterback
Of course, we have to finish with the most obvious. Nearly everyone thought that the Broncos would add a veteran arm to the roster once free agency started and it has been a surprise that the team has opted not to. So could the Broncos really start the 2024 season with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback? It's starting to look quite possible.
The Broncos will draft a quarterback at the end of April, it's just a matter of when they choose to make that pick and who it ends up being. If the team does not trade out of the No. 12 slot in the first round, most signs are pointing to Oregon's Bo Nix.
Whoever the Broncos draft, he will be immediately tabbed as the future of the franchise, so it is a player Sean Payton, George Paton and everyone else in that front office is going to have to be 100 percent behind.
The Broncos have just Stidham and Ben DiNucci on the roster. It's possible they could still add another option through free agency, but that idea seems less likely with each passing day as it's more likely that the team just sees Stidham as that "bridge" option.
Top free agents remaining:
Ryan Tannehill
Carson Wentz
Trevor Siemian