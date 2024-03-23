5 biggest remaining Broncos needs after the first wave of free agency
The Denver Broncos still have severe holes on the roster, it's difficult to narrow it down to just five.
Wide Receiver
The Broncos have a thin wide receiver corps and that still didn't stop them from sending Jerry Jeudy to a new team. They did decide to bring back Tim Patrick on a new, team-friendly deal and though he hasn't played a snap since the 2021 season, he will be counted on to provide veteran leadership in 2024.
Courtland Sutton was also the subject of many trade rumors but remains the team's top wide receiver and second-year player Marvin Mims will likely be given a much bigger role than he had as a rookie. But what do the Broncos have at wide receiver beyond that? Well, not much.
Lil'Jordan Humphrey was re-signed and Brandon Johnson is still around. Jalen Virgil will look to bounce back from a season-ending injury and then you have fringe roster guys like Phillip Dorsett, David Sills and Michael Bandy. This is a very lackluster group.
There will be hope that Mims takes off in year two but the team needs at least one more option that might actually threaten a defense. The Broncos need to surround the starting quarterback, whoever that may be, with the kind of weapons that set him up for success. It's hard to say that the Broncos have that in place right now.
Top free agents remaining:
Odell Beckham, Jr.
Michael Thomas
Hunter Renfrow