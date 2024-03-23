5 biggest remaining Broncos needs after the first wave of free agency
The Denver Broncos still have severe holes on the roster, it's difficult to narrow it down to just five.
Defensive Line
This was probably the team's weakest position coming into the offseason and it might still be, despite the solid free-agent signing of Malcolm Roach. Looking at this group, there isn't much to be enthusiastic about. The team needs much more.
To the surprise of many Broncos fans, D.J. Jones is still on the roster despite the cap relief that letting him go would bring. Zach Allen had a good year last year but beyond that, the team has Matt Henningsen, Elijah Garcia, Rashard Lawrence and Jordan Jackson.
Former Broncos Mike Purcell is still out there but at 32 years old, the team may have decided that he doesn't fit into future plans. The Broncos are going to need to add some reinforcements before the season kicks off but there are still several ways to do that, including the undrafted process.
Top free agents remaining:
Emmanuel Ogbah
Carl Lawson
Calais Campbell