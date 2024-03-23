5 biggest remaining Broncos needs after the first wave of free agency
The Denver Broncos still have severe holes on the roster, it's difficult to narrow it down to just five.
Cornerback
The Broncos have Pat Surtain II but they are going to need to surround him with better options than Damarri Mathis and Riley Moss. The team has chosen not to bring back in-house free agents K'Waun Williams and Fabian Moreau but in a passing league, more is needed.
You will still come across mock drafts that have the Broncos taking a corner with the No. 12 overall pick in the draft and while that would be wildly unpopular within the fanbase, it shows that it is still viewed as a huge need for the team.
Right now, the team may have to hope that either Mathis or Moss comes up big in 2024 but adding another veteran option and/or drafting a player within the first four rounds is likely going to have to be considered.
This is also a secondary that lost its leader, Justin Simmons, so guys like Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert could be really excited to throw it around against the Broncos this coming year.
Top free agents remaining:
Xavien Howard
Adoree Jackson
Stephon Gilmore