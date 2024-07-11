5 biggest cap hits on the Denver Broncos roster for the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos were a lot smarter with their finances this offseason. Let's look at the five players with the highest cap hits on the roster for the 2024 NFL Season. The Denver Broncos cap situation has been overblown with Russell Wilson's contract. In fact, Denver can create a ton of cap space next offseason, and if all goes well, they could go all-in around Bo Nix.
Now yes, the Broncos will have to deal with the ramifications of cutting Russell Wilson, as the $85 million dead cap hit, which is an NFL record, will be spread out over two seasons, so after 2025, the contract will be totally off the books.
Even with the contract still being present, Denver isn't severely restricted by it at all, and they won't be next offseason either. Let's dive more into the Broncos contract situation and look at the five highest cap hits on the Broncos roster for the 2024 NFL Season.
5. Zach Allen - $7.7 million
Maybe the Broncos best defensive player in 2023, Zach Allen could put the league on notice in 2024. He had 24 QB hits, which led the team, and with the Broncos bringing in players to improve their defensive line, I do not think it's outrageous to suggest that Allen could flirt with double-digit sacks and 30 QB hits in 2024.
He signed a three-year deal with the Denver Broncos last offseason, and has spent every season of his career playing in Vance Joseph's defenses, so he knows the system up and down. In 2024, he'll play opposite John Franklin-Myers, another quality defensive end the Broncos acquired this offseason. Allen's $7.7 million cap hit in 2024 is quite low.