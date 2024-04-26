5 best players remaining for Denver Broncos after 2024 NFL Draft Day 1
The first round is a wrap. Who are the best remaining players for the Denver Broncos on Friday and Saturday?
2. Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
Cooper DeJean isn't exactly what the Denver Broncos need at the moment, but since he fell out of the first round, the team might not view him as an exceptional value pick. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph does like his defensive backs to be versatile, and that might be the best word to describe DeJean, who can be a CB and S at the next level.
3. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
Perhaps the next great slot wide receiver in the NFL, Ladd McConkey has very similar measurables to New York Jets' stud WR, Garrett Wilson. Someone who could simply eat up catches in this offense that now features Bo Nix, McConkey would help solidify the Broncos WR room for the long-term. He's not a big-bodied target who is going to win 50/50 balls, but he's more of a shifty route-runner and a strong candidate to be a volume type of pass-catcher.
4. Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
The Denver Broncos must address their defensive front on Day 2. Kris Jenkins has NFL in his blood, as his father, Kris Jenkins had a very good NFL career. Someone who could go in the 50-60 range would force the Broncos to make a modest trade up, but now that they have their potential franchise QB, the next most important thing for the team is to field a defense that can consistently get to the QB.