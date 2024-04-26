5 best players remaining for Denver Broncos after 2024 NFL Draft Day 1
The first round is a wrap. Who are the best remaining players for the Denver Broncos on Friday and Saturday?
In the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos took Bo Nix, who was the third-ranked QB on their board. Who are some of the best remaining players for Denver to target? It was not a guarantee that Nix would have been on the board had the Broncos traded down from their 12th pick, so that's likely why we saw them stand pat.
And somehow, Nix was the last QB off the board in the first round, with Michael Penix Jr and JJ McCarthy going before him. The top three QB picks were no surprise, but Penix going at No. 8 to the Falcons was bonkers. Anyway, Denver does not have a second-round pick for Friday's Day 2, but they do pick in the third round.
Denver could work the draft board to come away with a second-rounder tonight, and there are certainly some awesome players still available for the Broncos on Day 2.
1. Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
Someone who was consistently mocked in the first round, Jer'Zhan Newton did not hear his name called and is a disruptor along the defensive front. The only defensive tackle who went in the first round was Byron Murphy II from Texas. Newton is likely hearing his named called early tonight, so if Denver wants him, they'll have to make a trade up.