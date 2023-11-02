5 best players for the Denver Broncos up to their bye week
The Denver Broncos are 3-5 at the bye week and have won two in a row. Which players have been the best for the team?
4. Courtland Sutton, WR
How about Courtland Sutton this year? Sure, he's not putting up crazy numbers as a receiver, but he's already caught six TD passes, which is tied for his career-high, and is proving to be Russell Wilson's favorite target. Right now, he's on pace for 70 catches, 808 yards, and 13 touchdowns.
He leads the team in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, and has always been a solid blocker. I don't think we'll see Sutton at that Pro Bowl, 2019 level at this point, but he's drawn numerous pass interference penalties this year, is catching nearly 72% of his targets, and is clearly the go-to player in this offense.
3. Garett Bolles, LT
Garett Bolles is back, and the Denver Broncos should not trade him in the offseason. In fact, they should extend him. After suffering a broken leg early in the 2022 NFL Season, Bolles has returned to the lineup, playing in all eight games, and looks right back to his old form.
According to ESPN, Bolles is 14th among all tackles in pass block win rate and is 4th among all tackles in run block win rate. He's contributing to a unit that ranks 7th in pass blocking and 3rd in run blocking, all again according to ESPN.