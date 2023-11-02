5 best players for the Denver Broncos up to their bye week
The Denver Broncos are 3-5 at the bye week and have won two in a row. Which players have been the best for the team?
Over the past month or so, the Denver Broncos have shown a ton of improvement and look to be hitting their stride at the right time. Which players have been the best for the team through their first eight games? Even though the team is still just 3-5, the team has played much-improved football lately and is getting some very solid play for a slew of players.
I do think we've seen the Sean Payton effect slowly start to seep into this roster, which is great. I do think expecting an immediate turnaround was unlikely. Totally changing the mindset and culture of an NFL team that has the second-longest playoff drought streak in the NFL takes time. Through one half of the season, I think a turnaround is slowly beginning to come into shape.
I do think Payton has also built a very solid coaching staff, and seeing the development and continued strong play of a few players is evident. Who have been the five best Denver Broncos through the first eight games?
5. Quinn Meinerz, RG
Folks, Quinn Meinerz is very, very good at football. The thing with offensive linemen, especially interior players, is that they don't always get a ton of attention if they aren't constantly viewed as a truly elite player. Well, Meinerz is getting close to that tier. He's yet again playing very well. According to PFF, his 76.8 PFF grade ranks 6th among 80 qualified guards in the NFL.
Also, according to his player page on Pro Football Reference, he's 485 snaps on offense and has been called for just one penalty this year. There's doesn't seem to be a major flaw with Meinerz' game. He's got a strong anchor in the run game and is athletic enough to pass protect at a high level.
The Denver Broncos would be wise to keep Meinerz in the fold for years to come.