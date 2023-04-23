5 best NFL Draft sleeper prospects for Broncos to consider
Potential draft sleepers for Broncos to consider
Deuce Vaughn was a dynamic college player at Kansas State and accounted for nearly 1,900 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. But because he is just 5-foot-5, he is likely to slide down the board.
Running backs that are "too small" to play in the league often get overlooked, but Austin Ekeler certainly fought off that stigma. And Vaughn would make a lot of sense for the Broncos because Payton once coached Darren Sproles, also from Kansas State, and he was stellar for the New Orleans Saints.
Sproles was just 5-foot-6 but he was one of the best receiving running backs in the league during his career and he was a fantastic return man. Payton would certainly be able to find ways to put Vaughn in advantageous spots on the field and he could be a great complement to the power running game led by Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine.
The Broncos could certainly be looking to add another running back in this draft and while there are several solid backs to choose from in the later rounds, Vaughn could make a lot of sense for the team.