5 best NFL Draft sleeper prospects for Broncos to consider
Jake Witt is the best potential sleeper on this entire list as he fits the term "sleeper" perfectly. In fact, you can't even find a picture of this guy on the wire and the school he played at, Northern Michigan, is even less of a football factory than San Jose State.
The only NFL players that appear to have ever come from this Division II school are Mark Maddox (linebacker for Buffalo Bills and Arizona Cardinals) and Steve Avery (running back who played for the Houston Oilers, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers). However, it has been a great school for coaches as Steve Mariucci, Jerry Glanville, Lloyd Carr, Robert Saleh and Tom Izzo are all alumni.
Now onto Witt.
He is a 6-foot-7, 300-pound athletic freak who is only getting his toes wet at the offensive tackle position. He began his playing career as a tight end but was moved to tackle when the Wildcats ran out of options.
He excelled at that spot and looks like a natural fit there. Then there are his measurables. At his pro day, he ran a 4.89 second 40-yard dash, posted a 10-foot-3-inch broad jump and a 37-inch vertical leap. Those are great numbers for any prospect at the tackle position and they speak to Witt's athleticism.
Though those numbers have stopped him from flying under the draft radar completely, he should still be viewed as a late-round pick with a ton of upside. Crazy upside.
Can a former tight end become an effective NFL tackle? The Broncos have experienced that once before with Matt Lepsis, who was a tight end at Colorado, went undrafted, was converted to tackle and went on to play in 150 games in 11 seasons for the team.
Witt is going to be an excellent potential pick for the team that rolls the dice on him.