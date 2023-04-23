5 best NFL Draft sleeper prospects for Broncos to consider
Viliami Fehoko doesn't exactly come out of a football factory at San Jose State, which makes it easy to overlook him. The school hasn't had a single player drafted since 2019.
But Fehoko is going to change that as he can give a team a spark as an edge rusher. He had 23 sacks in college, including nine last season.
He's 6-foot-4 and around 275 pounds and though he projects best as a fit off the edge in a 4-3 defense, he could work his way into a 3-4 by adding a bit more size and he could become a real problem for teams as he develops over the years.
The Broncos have Baron Browning, who is coming off of a great season for the team, but a lot of questions with last year's second-round pick, Nik Bonitto, and last year's big free-agent signing, Randy Gregory. Both of those guys gave the Broncos much less than was expected and need to bounce back this year.
But adding a player like Fehoko to the pass-rushing ranks, especially if they could put him as a defensive end in the 3-4, could end up being ideal.