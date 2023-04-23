5 best NFL Draft sleeper prospects for Broncos to consider
Potential draft sleepers for Broncos to consider
The Broncos are likely going to add another cornerback in this draft or at the very least, they should. There is just not enough depth behind the presumed starting trio of Patrick Surtain, Damarri Mathis and K'Waun Williams.
Having only five picks, the Broncos will likely have to look to address this spot quickly in order to get a good prospect, probably with one of their two third-round picks.
But if many of the more coveted prospects are already taken, South Carolina's Darius Rush is a player with a lot of potential upside.
Rush came to South Carolina as a wide receiver. Though the team chose to move him to the other side of the ball, he already had great ball skills. He also has good size at 6-foot-2 and tremendous length.
His speed is a major plus. He ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the scouting combine and if you really want to watch how good he could be, go watch film from this year's Senior Bowl where he was one of the best players on the field.
Having played the corner position for just two seasons, he will understandably need some more seasoning and time to develop. But if the team could have the patience to let him put it all together, he has a chance to become one of the best value picks in this entire class.