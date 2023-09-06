5 best Denver Broncos Week 1 games since 2000
Taking a look at the top 5 Denver Broncos season opening games since 2000
By Collin Lee
2. 2017: Broncos 24, Chargers 21
Believe it or not, the Vance Joseph head-coaching era in Denver started on a high note. In the late window of a week one Monday Night doubleheader in 2017, the Broncos defeated the newly relocated Los Angeles Chargers 24-21 in another classic week one matchup.
In his second year as the Broncos starting quarterback, Trevor Siemian lit up the Chargers with three total touchdowns in week one. On his first score of the game, Siemian scrambled out of the pocket and found receiver Bennie Fowler in the back of the endzone to give Denver an early 7-0 lead.
Siemian's second touchdown came on a goal line bootleg where he rolled right, juked Joey Bosa out of his shoes, and scampered in for a score. The legendary play earned Siemian the moniker "T-Money Wiggle", and more importantly, expanded Denver's lead. Another touchdown pass from Siemian to Fowler seemed to put the game out of reach with the Broncos holding a 24-7 edge, but the Chargers would not go away.
Philip Rivers connected with Keenan Allen and Travis Benjamin for a pair of Charger touchdowns that cut a 17-point Denver lead to just three. With just seconds to play, rookie kicker Younghoe Koo was set up for a potential game-tying field goal, but Shelby Harris blocked the attempt and iced a dramatic week one win for the Broncos.
2017 as a whole was an organizational low-point, but I'll always remember this game for its dramatic finish, some goofy sideline reporting, and it being the peak of Trevor Siemian hype. It was also the second year in a row Denver won its opener on a missed kick, and for whatever reason, I think that is just the coolest thing ever.